Muslim man’s beard cut off with broken glass, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In a horrific incident that made rounds on social media, a visually impaired Muslim man’s beard was cut off with broken glass and was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The visually impaired Muslim was assaulted and forced to chant the Hindutva slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on the outskirts of Gangavathi city in Karnataka.

The senior citizen, Hussain Saab, was beaten black and blue by a group of men and was compelled to raise the Hindutva slogan in an incident that occurred last week.

The local police have registered a case against some unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

Saab, a resident of Mehboob Nagar in Gangavathi town, became a victim of violence when he was returning home, where he had gone for some personal work.

Initially, Saab wanted to hail an auto but decided to walk the distance because of the exorbitant charges demanded by the auto driver.

As he started walking, some strangers on a motorbike approached him. Saab considered asking for a lift but the persons abused him physically and verbally, media reports reaching here said on Friday.

The motorbike riders forcibly took Saab to an isolated place in Siddikere. They assaulted him, pushed him to the ground, and dragged him by his legs which caused severe injuries to his back.

One of the miscreants attempted to chop 70-year-old Saab’s beard using a broken glass bottle. On failing, he lit a match stick and burnt his beard. As Saab cried out in agony, the ruffians responded with Islamophobic slurs and comments.

The victim sustained injuries on his back and was hospitalized three days after the incident due to difficulty in breathing caused by being hit on the chest. His condition was reported to be better after he was given oxygen.

A case has been registered at the Gangavathi Nagar Police Station based on the complaint filed by the victim.