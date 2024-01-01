Teens stripped, beaten, forced to stand in freezing water as “punishment”

An inhumane incident was reported from India’s Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh where two minor Muslim boys were tortured by a group of men.

According to the details, the incident took place on the night of December 4, when two minor Muslim boys from India were tortured by a group of Indian men in Kushinagar district.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old boy, was also stripped naked while his friend was forced to stand in a freezing pond undressed.

Several videos of the incident were shared on social media in which the men behind the act can be clearly seen trashing the boy with a belt before stripping him naked while repeatedly kicking the minor as the victim lay on the ground.

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. In #UttarPradesh‘s #Kushinagar, two #Muslim teenagers were attacked by a group of men. One victim was stripped and beaten, while the other was forced into a cold pond, risking his life. The attackers threatened to frame them for molesting… pic.twitter.com/do6ZYRT6uk — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 30, 2023

After the incident, the father of one of the victims filed a report with the Indian police, stating that his son, Aftab, was tortured and stripped naked by the accused men.

In his complaint, the victim’s father told the Indian police officers that his son was abducted by the eight accused on December 4. The eight men forcibly took him away in their car, stripped him naked and beat him up with shoes and belts.

He said that son had severe suffered severe mental trauma due to the incident and stopped going to the school out of fear.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, later identified as Nitin Madheshiya, Aditya Singh, Aryan Singh, Arjun, Yuvraj, and Chandan.

Meanwhile, four of the accused have been arrested, the police said, adding that searches are underway to nab the two other men who are currently on run.

SHO Raju Singh of Ramkola police station said a case was registered against a total of eight people, including four named on the basis of the video. The four men have been arrested and are being interrogated, the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.