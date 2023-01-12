Must see: Motorcyclist hits car, gets run over by truck

A horrific video of a tanker running over a biker knocked down by a car is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

In the viral video, the motorcyclist got knocked down after his motorcycle crashed into the car’s open door before getting run over by the tanker.

Miraculously, he crawled out to safety and survived without injuries.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The 21-second horrific video has thousands of views. Twitterati shared their views in the comments.

Scary videos of drivers and people coming under trucks and living to tell the tale frequently go viral on social media. Earlier, a disturbing video of a man getting run over by a bus and leaving unscathed went viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

#WATCH | Elderly man’s close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The viral video showed vehicles moving on a narrow road which did not have a divider in Mumbai city. The pedestrians were carefully walking on it.

A bus knocked the man from behind. He slipped and tried to get up but was run over.

The people and a security guard saw what was happening. They gestured and yelled at the driver to make him stop the vehicle.

The disturbing clip ended with the driver stopping his vehicle and getting out of it to check what had happened.

