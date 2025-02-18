Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan handed over to police on physical remand

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Armaghan, a prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of Mustafa Amir, to police on four-day physical remand.

Following the SHC orders, Armaghan, was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 2 of Judge Arshad Murtaza.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired from the prosecution about the number of FIRs registered against the accused. The government lawyer confirmed that four cases have been filed.

“My name is Armaghan son of Kamran and police have severely beaten me,” the accused told the court after being asked.

The defense lawyer requested a medical examination of the accused, citing his poor condition. The judge expressed anger at the investigation officer (IO) for not conducting the medical checkup earlier, stating, “The medical should have been done on the first day. Why wasn’t it conducted?”

The IO requested a 30-day physical remand for further investigation. However, during the proceedings, Armaghan collapsed in the courtroom and was placed on a bench for medical attention.

Later, the court approved a four-day physical remand for the accused to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Medical board form for body’s exhumation

In compliance with the court’s order, a medical board has been formed for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body in connection with his murder case.

The exhumation is set to take place on February 21 in the presence of the judicial magistrate.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed has been appointed as the chairperson of the medical board. The board will also include Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan.

The exhumation will be conducted at Edhi Cemetery in Mochko.

During the process, the medical board will collect DNA samples and work to determine the cause of death.