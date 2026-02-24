“I’ll fight my own case”: Mustafa Amir murder accused rejects lawyer in court

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Tuesday rejected a request to form a medical board for the psychological evaluation of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the murder case of Mustafa Amir, ARY News reported. During the hearing, the accused refused to accept legal representation and told the court that he had neither hired a lawyer nor authorized anyone to represent him.

“I did not hire any lawyer and have not given authority to anyone,” Armaghan told the court, insisting that he was mentally sound. He further claimed that attempts were being made to portray him as mentally unstable.

“I am completely fine. They want to declare me insane,” the accused said, adding that he intended to fight the case himself.

The court, however, informed Armaghan that the charges against him carry severe penalties, including the possibility of a death sentence. Judges also stressed that legal representation was necessary for the proceedings.

The ATC told the accused that if he refused to appoint a private lawyer, the court would provide him with a state-appointed counsel. Armaghan rejected that option as well, stating that he did not want a government lawyer either.

After hearing the accused’s statement, the court dismissed the request to form a medical board for his psychological assessment.

The Anti-Terrorism Court subsequently adjourned the hearing until February 26 for further proceedings.

It’s worth mentioning here that Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6, 2025. According to the police, the youth’s friends, Armaghan, along with Shira,z stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Later in a confessional statement, Shiraz told police that Armaghan was driven by a fit of rage after a dispute with a girl, which ultimately led to the brutal murder of Mustafa Amir.