Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan’s physical remand extended

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has extended the physical remand of prime accused Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir murder case for seven days, ARY News reported.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the case during the next hearing.

Armaghan, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Mustafa Amir, was produced before the ATC after the expiry of his previous physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand for further investigation.

The prosecutor stated that they need to recover a laptop and mobile phone and require additional physical remand.

However, Armaghan’s counsel argued that the police had completed their investigation and there was no need for further physical remand.

The court approved the prosecutor’s request and extended Armaghan’s physical remand four seven days. During the hearing, the judge asked the police, “Have the seized items been sealed?”: The investigation officer replied, “Yes, the seized items have been sealed.”

The court also allowed Armaghan’s parents to meet him for five minutes.

It is to be noted here that the case has taken a new turn with the police’s investigation has now been expanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe funds related to the accused and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) to investigate Armaghan’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have traced Armaghan’s four companies, two of theme are registered in Pakistan, while the other two are based in the US, sources revealed.

As the probe deepens, the FIA has also discovered over 50 call center workstations at Armaghan’s residence, along with 18 laptops that are being scrutinized for further evidence.

This development comes after FIA initiated an investigation into alleged money laundering activities of Armaghan.

According to sources, the FIA team conducted a search operation at Armaghan’s residence, seizing digital devices, documents, and other evidence.