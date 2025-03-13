Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan’s statement included in prosecution file

In a major development in Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi has included the statement of Armaghan, the main suspect, to the prosecution file.

According to the statement, Armaghan confessed to murdering Mustafa Amir.

Armaghan in his confessional statement, revealed that he had been living alone in a rented bungalow in Defence for two years, operating a call center with 30 to 40 male and female employees.

He disclosed that customs authorities arrested him at the airport in 2019 for attempting to smuggle weed from Canada.

The suspect admitted to facing multiple cases in Karachi’s Gizri, Clifton, Darakhshan, and Boat Basin police stations. He claimed his monthly income was in the millions but shut down his business after some friends interfered.

Armaghan added that he rekindled his friendship with Shiraz, a childhood friend, around a year and a half ago.

Read more: Mustafa Amir case: FIA traces Armaghan’s companies in US

It is to be noted here that the Mustafa Amir murder case has taken a new turn with the police’s investigation has now been expanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe funds related to the accused and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) to investigate Armaghan’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Mustafa Amir case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan.