Mustafa Amir case: DNA samples sent to Lab for tests

KARACHI: The DNA samples of Mustafa Amir’s body sent to the forensic lab for tests as murder accused Armaghan and Sheeraz will be produced in court on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, the SHO of Dareji police station has been suspended over negligence. It is to be mentioned here that the dead body of Mustafa Amir was found in Dareji police jurisdiction.

SSP Aneel Haider has said that two different identity cards have been recovered from Armaghan, the key accused in the murder case. “An identity card has been fake and being tampered,” police official said.

Following the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples on Friday.

Police Surgeon Dr. Sumayya Syed has said that 11 samples of the body have been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Lab. “It is difficult to determine the cause of death,” Dr. Syed said. “In absence of fingerprints, we only have the DNA option,” police surgeon further said.

She said that the burnt bodies generally used to be incomplete, “All parts of the body were not available,” official said. “Some samples have been taken for chemical analysis, while some extra samples of the have also been taken,” the doctor said.

“Generally, one or two samples used to be sufficient”, police surgeon added.

SSP AVCC has said that the investigation will move ahead after the DNA report.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body for samples was conducted under the supervision of medical team formed under leadership of Police Surgeon Dr. Sumayya Syed, comprising Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan at Muwachh Goth graveyard.

Confessional statement

On Thursday, police claimed that suspect Armaghan, has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation.

According to police, Armaghan’s statement has been recorded on video.

In his confessional statement, Armaghan revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting his friend, firing three shots with a rifle that did not hit him.