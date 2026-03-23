Mustafa Amir case: DSP Ahsan succumbs to injuries sustained during raid on Armaghan’s house

KARACHI: A police officer who had been critically injured during a raid in the Mustafa Amir murder case has passed away after battling for his life for over a year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahsan Zulfiqar died at Liaquat National Hospital in Karachi, where he had been under treatment since January 6, 2025. Police officials said the funeral prayers for the deceased officer will be announced later.

He was shot during a raid conducted at the residence of the main suspect, Armaghan, in Karachi’s DHA area.

During the operation, the accused opened fire using sophisticated weapons, leaving DSP Ahsan Zulfiqar and Constable Muhammad Iqbal injured.

The raid was carried out to recover 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, who had been kidnapped and later murdered.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to police, the suspects — Armaghan and his accomplice Shiraz — placed Amir’s body in the trunk of his car and set it on fire in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Last month, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) formally indicted the two accused, Armaghan and Shiraz, in the case. Both suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court has issued notices to prosecution witnesses and summoned them to appear for the recording of evidence.

Earlier, prosecution produced forensic report of prime accused Armaghan’s laptop, mobile phone, USB and CDs in the court.

Prosecution said that the evidence pertaining to murder, money laundering, and illegal call centre have been included in the forensic report.

The police have named over 40 witnesses against accused Armaghan and Shiraz.

“Armaghan invited the victim to his home and subjected him to worst torture,” according to the prosecution.

“Armaghan and Shiraz took Mustafa in his car to Baluchistan and burned him to death by setting the car on fire,” according to the text of the challan.