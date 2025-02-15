Mustafa Amir murder: New details emerge about prime suspect Armaghan

KARACHI: More details have surfaced regarding Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, only a few of Armaghan’s close friends knew him by name, while his employees and others referred to him as ‘Boss.’

Police investigations have revealed that the house raided during the operation was recently acquired by him.

The residence was equipped with an advanced electrical system and more than 35 surveillance cameras.

It has also been revealed that no one was allowed to use mobile phones inside Armaghan’s house. During the police raid, he was reportedly monitoring the entire operation through the security cameras.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested the main suspect, Armughan, from the Defence area of Karachi who was involved in cryptocurrency and other illegal activities.

Earlier, suspect Shiraz has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during a hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

As per details, Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was at Armughan’s house in Defence when a scuffle broke out between them.

The accused told the court that they beat Mustafa Amir to death and took the body in his car to Balochistan’s Hub area. The court asked Shiraz if he had been beaten by the police, to which Shiraz replied, that the police have not beaten him.

The anti-terrorism court earlier handed over the accused Shiraz to police on physical remand till February 21.

In a separate development, the DNA samples collected from the crime scene also matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother.

The DNA samples were collected from a carpet in the room of the main suspect, Arman, where Mustafa Amir was allegedly murdered. DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider confirmed that the DNA report has been received and it has matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother’s DNA.

Karachi police exhumed the body of Mustafa Amir, who was brutally murdered after abduction, to collect DNA samples.

According to police officials, the body was initially buried on January 16 after it was found in a decomposed state.

What really happened?

According to sources, the accused named Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armughan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armughan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Daraji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armughan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused, Shiraz.

The suspect told the police that he and Armughan fled the scene, walking for three hours before paying a Suzuki pick-up driver Rs. 2,000 to take them to 4K Chowrangi.

“We took a rickshaw from 4K Chowrangi to Defence and then an online taxi to reach home,” Shiraz said.

He said that during the police raid, Armughan sent to his house to record a video, adding that failed to do so due to fear of the police and escaped.

Marsha Shahid

Mustafa Amir’s mother had earlier informed the police about Marsha’s involvement in the case. She claimed that Marsha Shahid, a girl who had a four-year relationship with her son, was involved in his murder.

According to Mustafa’s mother, Marsha had been deceiving her son and was also addicted to drugs. The mother alleged that Marsha’s actions led to a dispute between Mustafa and Armughan, the prime suspect in the case.

Mustafa’s mother further revealed that Marsha had threatened to kill her son, and a fight also broke out between the two. She further claimed that Armaghan had informed Marsha about Mustafa’s murder on January 9.

The police later summoned Marsha for questioning, but she had already fled to the United States by then.