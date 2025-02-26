Authorities begin probe into Armaghan’s father amid serious allegations

KARACHI: A letter from the local residents against the father of Armaghan, the main suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has reached the police authorities, ARY News reported.

According to details, DIG South Asad Raza said that the letter from the residents was received on February 21. Following the receipt of the letter, further actions have been initiated.

Asad Raza mentioned that action will be taken after consulting with the relevant authorities regarding the violation of rules. He also stated that the bungalow used by Armaghan will be vacated.

It is worth noting that the residents had written a letter to the IG Sindh and other officials, demanding that the house be vacated from Armaghan’s father, Kamran Qureshi.

The residents claimed that there had been multiple incidents of aerial firing from Armaghan’s residence.

They also alleged that from 2023 to 2024, illegal individuals were staying in the bungalow.

The letter further stated that Armaghan was involved in harassing women and domestic workers in the area through guards.

Earlier, Police produced two accused of Mustafa Amir murder case before a magisterial court.

Police presented Armaghan and Sheeraz in the court of Judicial Magistrate South.

“Did you issue notices to defence lawyers,” the court questioned the investigation officer.

The magistrate expressed disappointment over the I/O’s performance owing to which identification parade of accused could not be conducted. The witnesses’ statements could not be recorded under section 164.

The court issued notices to the lawyers of accused and ordered production of the suspects again tomorrow (Thursday).

The investigation officer had informed about recording statements of prime accused Armaghan’s two servants under section 164.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.