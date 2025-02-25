Mustafa Amir case: Mother demands capital punishment for Armaghan

KARACHI: The mother of slain youth Mustafa Amir, alongside a social welfare organization, staged a protest at Karachi’s Teen Talwar to demand justice for her brutally killed son, ARY News reported.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, called for the execution of accused Armaghan.

The demonstration also included a candlelight vigil in Mustafa Amir’s memory, with his mother actively participating.

Speaking at the protest, the mother of Mustafa Amir stated that her son’s murder was a conspiracy, questioning how Armaghan, under the influence of drugs, managed to reach Balochistan without a plan.

A day earlier, she had told the media that securing justice for her slain son is now her life’s mission.

She described Armaghan’s execution as too small a punishment, warning that if he is released, he will be even more dangerous.

She also urged the public to raise their voices for justice, insisting that her son was not a drug dealer.