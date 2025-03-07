Mustafa Amir Case: NA Standing Committee briefed on investigation progress

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed a National Assembly’s committee on the progress of the Mustafa Amir murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior held a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, chaired by Abdul Qadir Patel.

The meeting was attended by Agha Rafiullah, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG, DG Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Director FIA, Secretary Excise Sindh, DIG CIA, DIG South, SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and others.

During the meeting, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon provided a detailed update on the progress of the investigation into Mustafa Amir’s murder case.

DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider and Director Enforcement Imran Ali also shared their insights on the case.

Additionally, Director FIA Noman Siddiqui and Secretary Excise Saleem Rajput provided briefings on various aspects of the investigation.

The committee members reviewed different aspects of the case, including the underlying factors and motivations of the accused.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation into high profile Mustafa Amir murder case.

The FIA had to visit the house linked to the case today.

The officials said that they will meet the police officials inquiring into the case to get aware about the information related to the case. “The FIA will also get details of the evidence collected from the house,” officials said.

The FIA will plead to the court for search warrants of the house, officials said.

Earlier it was said that the anti-money laundering circle and cybercrime circle of the investigation agency will jointly inquire into the case.

The FIA authorities said that all accounts and properties of Armaghan, prime accused in the case being ceased for 90 days. “The persons involved in dealings through Armaghan’s accounts would also be added to the investigation,” officials said.

A letter was written to the CIA seeking evidence about involvement of the accused in money laundering, officials said.