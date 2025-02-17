Mustafa Amir case: SHC hears plea against trial court’s decision

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition against trial court’s decision of denying physical remand of prime accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case, ARY News reported.

The high court ordered to produce the accused before the court tomorrow.

Acting prosecutor general Sindh, Muntazir Mehdi, informed the court that Mustafa Amir’s kidnapping case was registered at Darakhshan police station.

Police conducted raid at a bungalow in Defence on information, additional prosecutor general said. “Two policemen were also injured during the raid”.

“Police requested to the court for physical remand of the accused on February 10, which was refused by the court without any reason”, prosecutor general said. “The trial court on February 11 filed another petition on which the court ordered constitution of a JIT, though the police didn’t request for a JIT”, prosecution lawyer said.

The court was requested to delegate the administrative judge’s power to another judge. Justice Zafar Rajput said that the court will only give order over what is requested in the petition.

“Getting remand of the accused has been our right, how could we move the investigation without remand,” acting prosecutor general asked. How could justice be served with obstacles in investigation”, he further said.

He said that the police have also filed a petition for exhumation of the body in the court.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested main suspect, Armaghan, from the Defence area of Karachi.

A co-accused Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Dareji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armaghan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused.