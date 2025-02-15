Mustafa Amir case: SHO among three police officials suspended

KARACHI: Three police officials have been suspended for negligence in the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The officials suspended include Station House Officer (SHO) of Darakhshan Police Station, Abdul Rasheed Pathan, Investigation Officer (IO) Zulfikar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iftikhar Ali.

They were suspended due to incompetence and negligence in handling the case. A departmental action has also been ordered against all three police officials.

More details have surfaced regarding Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

According to reports, only a few of Armaghan’s close friends knew him by name, while his employees and others referred to him as ‘Boss.’

Police investigations have revealed that the house raided during the operation was recently acquired by him.

The residence was equipped with an advanced electrical system and more than 35 surveillance cameras.

It has also been revealed that no one was allowed to use mobile phones inside Armaghan’s house. During the police raid, he was reportedly monitoring the entire operation through the security cameras.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested the main suspect, Armughan, from the Defence area of Karachi who was involved in cryptocurrency and other illegal activities.

Suspect Shiraz has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during a hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was at Armughan’s house in Defence when a scuffle broke out between them.

The accused told the court that they beat Mustafa Amir to death and took the body in his car to Balochistan’s Hub area. The court asked Shiraz if he had been beaten by the police, to which Shiraz replied, that the police have not beaten him.