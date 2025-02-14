Mustafa Amir murder case: Suspect makes shocking revelations

KARACHI: A suspect, arrested in Mustafa Amir’s kidnap and murder case, made shocking revelations, saying that the victim was still alive when he was burned inside a car, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the accused named Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that prime suspect Armughan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armughan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Daraji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.

“When the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa Amir was still alive, and then Armughan poured petrol on car and set it ablaze with a lighter,” revealed the accused, Shiraz.

The suspect told the police that he and Armughan fled the scene, walking for three hours before paying a Suzuki pick-up driver Rs. 2,000 to take them to 4K Chowrangi.

“We took a rickshaw from 4K Chowrangi to Defence and then an online taxi to reach home,” Shiraz said.

He said that during the police raid, Armughan sent to his house to record a video, adding that failed to do so due to fear of the police and escaped.