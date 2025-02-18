Mustafa Amir case: Video of Armaghan firing at police emerges

KARACHI: New details have emerged about Armaghan, a prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of Mustafa Amir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On February 8, Police raided Armaghan’s residence. However, he resisted the arrest by opening fire on the raiding police party, injuring a DSP and a constable.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing Armaghan firing at the CIA police party with modern firearms as they entered the house to arrest him.

The footage is pretty intense, with police personnel in uniform can be seen, and the sound of gunshots loud and clear. Police officials can be seen rushing toward the exit of the house as the gunfire erupted.

Police produced Armaghan in the Sindh High Court (SHC) today, where he denied his involvement in the murder and claimed he is being trapped in false case.

“Why you opened fire on the police,” he was questioned. “They were committing robbery in my house,” he replied.

Later, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed over Armaghan to police on four-day physical remand.

Following the SHC orders, Armaghan, was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 2 of Judge Arshad Murtaza.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired from the prosecution about the number of FIRs registered against the accused. The government lawyer confirmed that four cases have been filed.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the court’s order, a medical board has been formed for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body in connection with his murder case.

The exhumation is set to take place on February 21 in the presence of the judicial magistrate.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed has been appointed as the chairperson of the medical board. The board will also include Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan.