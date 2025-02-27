Mustafa Amir case: Special committee formed to crack down on Armaghan’s syndicate

KARACHI: Additional IG Karachi Police, Javed Alam Odho, has constituted a special investigation committee to crack down on the Armaghan syndicate in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The six-member committee, led by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, includes SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SSP AVCC Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation East Alina Rajpar, among others.

The committee’s mandate is to investigate all aspects of the case, including identifying the criminal activities of prime accused Armaghan and his syndicate, as well as arresting those involved in Mustafa Amir’s kidnapping and murder. They will also target the racket of drug suppliers once identified.

Additional IG Karachi Police, Javed Alam Odho, has ordered the committee to conduct a thorough investigation, adhering to all legal requirements and leaving no stone unturned. The committee has been authorized to seek assistance from any officer in the Karachi region.

A preliminary report is expected to be submitted by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider on March 3.

Meanwhile, In a significant development in the Mustafa Amir murder case, two witnesses who worked at the residence of the accused, Armaghan, have come forward with shocking revelations.

The witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa and Zohaib, identified the accused in court and provided detailed accounts of the events surrounding the murder.

According to Ghulam Mustafa, on January 1, he was called at the bungalow at 3 pm and found 30-40 people present. He claimed that food was being ordered online, and they were not allowed to leave the premises.

The witness said that when work was done, the boss would call us, and the gate of the house would be opened remotely.

Ghulam Mustafa said that on January 6, a boy arrived at 9 pm and went upstairs, followed by sounds of gunfire and scuffling. The accused, Armaghan, allegedly asked them to clean up the blood and assured them that everything was fine.