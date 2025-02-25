Armaghan lied about Mustafa Amir’s whereabouts during telephone call, says victim’s mother

KARACHI: Wajiha Amir, the mother of Mustafa Amir, said that Armaghan, the accused in murder case lied about her son’s whereabouts during a telephone call, ARY News reported.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

In exclusive interviews with ARY News, Wajiha Amir said that she is satisfied with the ongoing investigation into her son’s kidnapping and murder, stating that suspects are being arrested one by one. However, she revealed that Armaghan, the accused, had lied to her about Mustafa’s whereabouts during a telephone call.

She disclosed that Mustafa and Armaghan had a rivalry, fueled by envy and jealousy, claiming that it was further instigated by people in Latter’s social circle. Armaghan never answered her calls, he would often call back from unknown numbers, mostly from the US numbers, which were untraceable, she added.

Mustafa’s mother revealed that during a court hearing, Armaghan’s mother approached her and offered to settle the matter, claiming that why would Armaghan ask for ransom, he didn’t need the ransom money as he was already wealthy.

When asked about the possibility of accepting diyat (blood money), Wajiha Amir stated that she wants the case to reach its conclusion, saying that she will never accept diyat.

Earlier, the mother of slain youth Mustafa Amir, alongside a social welfare organization, staged a protest at Karachi’s Teen Talwar to demand justice for her brutally killed son.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, called for the execution of accused Armaghan.

The demonstration also included a candlelight vigil in Mustafa Amir’s memory, with his mother actively participating.

