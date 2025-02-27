Mustafa Amir murder case: Police chief summoned to CM House

KARACHI: Karachi Police chief Javed Alam Odho has been summoned to Chief Minister’s House on Thursday (today) for a briefing over the high-profile Mustafa Amir murder case.

DIG CIA and SSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU), have also been summoned to the CM House for briefing over progress in the case.

Police chief Javed Alam Odho will brief the province’s top officials about the progress made in the investigation of the case.

DIG CIA Muqaddis Haider will provide details of the case from the raid till recent developments in investigations.

SSP SIU Shoaib Memon will inform the meeting about arrest of Sahir Hassan and more details and facts of the case.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon will appear before the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior tomorrow to brief the parliamentary body about Mustafa Amir murder case.

The NA standing committee has taken notice of the case of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month in Karachi.

The committee has issued a notice to the IG of Sindh, asking him to appear before it on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The notice states that the IG Sindh, along with other relevant police officials, should present details regarding the case, including information about prime accused Armaghan and the drug trade.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Baluchistan.