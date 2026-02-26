Mustafa Amir murder case: Charges framed against Armaghan, Shiraz

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted two accused in Mustafa Amir murder case, ARY News reported.

As per details, proceedings in the Mustafa Amir murder case were held before an Anti-Terrorism Court, where charges were formally framed against the two accused, Armaghan and Shiraz.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06. 2025.

Both defendants Armaghan and Shirz pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court subsequently issued notices to prosecution witnesses and summoned them to appear on 12 March for the recording of evidence.

Forensic report

Earlier, prosecution produced forensic report of prime accused Armaghan’s laptop, mobile phone, USB and CDs in the court.

Prosecution said that the evidence pertaining to murder, money laundering, and illegal call centre have been included in the forensic report.

The police have named over 40 witnesses against accused Armaghan and Shiraz.

“Armaghan invited the victim to his home and subjected him to worst torture,” according to the prosecution.

“Armaghan and Shiraz took Mustafa in his car to Baluchistan and burned him to death by setting the car on fire,” according to the text of the challan.

The case garnered widespread attention, as updates shed light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators uncovered details of business dealings, digital currency accounts and other activities of the accused.