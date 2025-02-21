Mustafa Amir’s remains exhumed for DNA samples

KARACHI: Following the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples, ARY News reported on Friday.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body for samples was conducted under the supervision of medical team formed under leadership of Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, comprising Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan at Mawach Goth graveyard.

The team collected 11 samples from body, which would be sent to a forensic laboratory of Karachi University for DNA report. The report will get ready in three to four days, the board added.

Till then, the body will remain in the morgue of Edhi Foundation.

The body will be handed over to Mustafa Amir’s heirs after confirmation in the DNA repot.

Confessional statement

On Thursday, police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan, has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation.

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement was recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting his friend, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

Armaghan also disclosed that on February 8, he saw the police entering his bungalow late. He claimed that had he spotted them earlier, a prolonged exchange of fire could have taken place, the police said.