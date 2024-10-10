Mustafa Kamal declares Kamran Tessori ‘world’s best governor’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Member of the National Assembly Mustafa Kamal praised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, calling him the ‘world’s best governor.’

According to details, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal called on renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik in Karachi.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori was in attendance. The meeting also included participants from various minority communities and other religious groups.

During the meeting, Kamal remarked, “You [Zakir Naik] are sitting with the world’s best governor. Although he hasn’t received the award yet, considering the way he is working, he will earn it soon.”

Kamal also recalled that he had once received the ‘World’s Best Mayor’ award.

Earlier, the University of Karachi conferred an honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) upon esteemed Islamic scholar and speaker Dr. Zakir Naik.

The degree was awarded by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, also the university’s chancellor, in recognition of Dr. Naik’s contributions to Islam.

Dr. Naik, a state guest in Pakistan, is visiting the country at the government’s invitation. During his stay until October 28, he will address public gatherings in multiple cities, including Lahore and Islamabad. The scholar has already met senior government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and addressed a gathering in Karachi.