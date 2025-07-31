PTI has exhausted every political option: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Federal Health Minister and MQM-Pakistan leader Mustafa Kamal has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for exhausting every political avenue without achieving results.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ARY News, Mustafa Kamal said PTI had squandered all possible options, including protests, strikes, backdoor negotiations, and even diplomatic letters.

Mustafa Kamal asserts that PTI antics left little room for effective political manoeuvring.

Kamal, who recently assumed the health ministry, also addressed criticism over his appointment.

He remarked that if his new role troubles anyone, it doesn’t bother him, as he is used to dealing with such reactions.

Touching on governance issues in Sindh, particularly Karachi and Hyderabad, Mustafa Kamal said he aims to confront poor administration and deliver better politics, something he believes MQM has learned through past hardships.

He asserted that, unlike the PPP, his party has endured extreme political struggles involving violence and loss.

He also reiterated MQM’s longstanding demand for equitable resource allocation, stating that Karachi contributes nearly 50 percent of the national revenue but receives less than 20 percent in return.

Mustafa Kamal urged the PPP to sit with MQM to address Sindh’s administrative challenges.

On public safety, he noted that while Karachi once witnessed daily killings, the situation has improved, though threats still persist.

Earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) strongly condemned the surge in traffic challans for not affixing the new Ajrak-themed vehicle number plates, calling it a fresh tactic to exploit citizens.

In a joint statement, MQM-P lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly rejected what they termed a “new method of public extortion,” demanding that the issuance process for official number plates be made transparent and expedited.

They also urged the government to provide a grace period to vehicle owners until the backlog is cleared.