Mustafa Kamal gives good news to his ministry employees regarding health risk allowance

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has given a good news for his ministry employees as he persuaded Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb for the restoration of health risk allowance, the health ministry spokesman stated, ARY News reported.

A progress has been made for the restoration of the health allowance for the employees of the federal hospitals across the country, the spokesman for the health ministry apprised.

According to the health ministry spokesman, the Health Minister along with federal secretary for health Hamid Yaqoob called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb where they held a long discussion on the long held demands of employees of the federal hospitals.

The health ministry spokesman stated that after detailed discussion on the issue, Syed Mustafa Kamal has convinced the Finance Minister for the restoration of the health risk allowance.

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb principally agreed on the restoration of the health allowance, the spokesman added.

The spokesman furthered that the finance ministry will soon forward the health allowance summary to the Prime Minister .

Read More: Federal Health Minister announces digitalization of Pakistan Nursing Council

The PM will give final approval to the health risk allowance, the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the health risk allowance was freeze in 2014.