Building collapse in India claims 11 lives

DELHI: A disastrous incident took place in New Delhi early Saturday morning when the Mustafabad building collapsed, leading to the deaths of 11 people and several others injured.



The four-storey residential building in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, suddenly came to the ground at around 3 AM, trapping its residents under the wreckage.

According to the eyewitnesses, around 20 to 25 people were residing in the building, including the owner, Tehsin, who lived with his family on two floors, while tenants occupied the remaining two.

The unexpected viral Mustafabad building collapse left all residents buried under the debris. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police, swiftly reached the spot to save survivors.

Authorities validated that 10 people were dragged out from the wreckage, but unfortunately, four lost their lives due to their injuries.

Officials still suspect that 8 to 10 individuals may still be stuck inside. The reason for the viral Mustafabad building collapse is still not known and rescue team are still in search of it, though neighbours mentioned that the structure was not particularly old.

Rescue operations are still in progress as emergency teams work untiringly to find survivors. The incident has raised concerns about building safety guidelines in the area, calling for an investigation into the structural integrity of similar constructions.

Read More: SUV crashes in Jabalpur leaves four dead, two injured

Earlier in Jabalpur, India, a shocking road accident occurred which went viral in the Chargawan area when a Scorpio SUV carrying six passengers lost control and drove off a bridge into the Somvati River on Thursday.

The crash resulted in four individuals dying on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were sent to the hospital immediately.

The Jabalpur Road accident illustrated how careless driving could be dangerous and emphasized the importance of road safety for everyone. The police searched for the cause of the crash.