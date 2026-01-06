Mustafizur Rahman joins PSL following IPL release

Bangladesh premier pacer Mustafizur Rahman has signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after getting released by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The pacer will now be available for the upcoming draft for the PSL season 11, with eight teams competing for the title.

The Bangladesh international was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to details surfaced on Tuesday, Rahman has previously played in Pakistan’s marquee tournament in 2017-18 season for Lahore Qalandars.

He played five matches for the Qalandars, scooping up four wickets.

It is worth mentioning here that following the release, the Bangladesh government banned the telecast of the IPL in the country.

Mustafizur, who has played in the IPL for other teams in previous editions, was snapped up at auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million.

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that “considering recent developments” Kolkata were “advised to release” the 30-year-old.

Kolkata, majority-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, subsequently said that his “release has been carried out following due process and consultations”.

“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL replacement regulations,” the team said in a statement on X.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26.