India’s RAW involved in recent terror attacks: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday claimed that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s intelligence agency, was involved in the recent terror attacks, ARY News reported.

A day earlier, the country was rocked by two suicide blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu District and Balochistan’s Mustang, which caused several casualties and left many others injured.

At least 55 people including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque in KP’s Hangu, leaving five dead — including a policeman — and 12 injured.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta today, the caretaker minister said that the government knew well that anti- state elements were supporting terrorists in the country.

“RAW and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan were involved in all incidents that took place before this in Balochistan,” he said, adding “We have adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism”.

He said that complete and comprehensive investigation was underway to find out who are sponsoring these terrorists.

He added that stern action against terrorists and saboteurs will remain continued till the elimination of terror in the country and total enforcement of the writ of the state.

Sarfraz Budgti also vowed to carry out raids on the hide outs of the terrorists. “Under the directives of the Army Chief, all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured of the blasts,” he added.

He said that entire nation stands united against miscreants and terrorists.