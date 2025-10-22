Muthusamy keeps South Africa alive after Afridi fifer

Debutant Asif Afridi claimed his maiden fifer as South Africa reached 285-8, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy’s resilient knock on day three of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors resumed their innings at 185-4. They lost Kyle Verreynne early in the day, who managed just 10 off 29 balls before being dismissed by Asif Afridi for his third wicket.

Tristan Stubbs, the only set batter, was the next to depart after scoring a gritty 76, including six fours and a six, leaving the visitors reeling at 204-6 in 73.4 overs.

The debutant continued to enjoy success in Rawalpindi as he trapped Simon Harmer lbw for just two runs for his fifth wicket in the game.

However, Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen showed some resistance with the bat despite early dismissals.

After a decent 25-run stand, Noman Ali broke the deadlock to claim his first wicket by dismissing Jansen for 12, leaving the Proteas at 235-8.

Muthusamy then took on Pakistan’s spin attack, scoring freely and striking boundaries as he guided his team past the 250-run mark — a milestone that also brought up his second Test fifty.

Keshav Maharaj also chipped in with valuable runs, forming another crucial stand with Muthusamy to ease the pressure further, taking South Africa to 278-8 in 93 overs.

Muthusamy will resume his innings after lunch on 49, while Maharaj remains unbeaten on 23.

Day two

Late strikes by debutant Asif Afridi helped Pakistan bounce back in the second Test against South Africa on Tuesday.

He removed set batter Tony de Zorzi, who scored 55, for his maiden Test wicket, while he followed it up by removing Dewald Brevis, who went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

At stumps, South Africa were 185-4 with Tristan Stubbs unbeaten 68 and Kyle Verreynne (10) at the crease in reply to Pakistan’s 333.

Zorzi and Stubbs were the standout performers for South Africa with the bat as they scored half-centuries to keep the visitors in command of the second Test.

They made a 113-run stand for the third wicket before Afridi spoiled their party.

Earlier, South Africa battled to 86-2 at tea on day two of the second Test in Rawalpindi after spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets to dismiss Pakistan for 333 on Tuesday.

Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi were on 23 and 13 respectively at the break, with South Africa trailing the hosts by 247 runs on a day when Maharaj stole the limelight.

The left-armer, who missed the first Test defeat with injury, exploited the dry Rawalpindi pitch to maximum effect with figures of 7-102, his 12th five-wicket Test haul.

In South Africa’s reply fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early to remove Ryan Rickelton, caught behind for 14.

Visiting skipper Aiden Markram tried to take the attack to the home spinners, clouting debutant Asif Afridi for a six before holing out off Sajid Khan at long-on for 32.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and reached 316 untroubled when the Maharaj show began.

Having taken two wickets on the opening day, he broke through the defence of Salman Agha, trapping him leg-before for 45 to give the World Test champions hope of wrapping up the innings quickly.

Agha hit five fours and added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel looked steady and reached his 10th half-century with a couple off Maharaj.

But the spinner had him caught in the slips for 66 and it triggered a collapse.

Maharaj bowled Shaheen for nought, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Maharaj wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Sajid (five) and Afridi (four) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.

Pakistan are attempting to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test, in Lahore, by 93 runs. With input from AFP