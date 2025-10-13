Muthusamy turns tables against Pakistan in first Test

Senuran Muthusamy produced a brilliant spell of spin bowling on Day 2, finishing up with six wickets to bowl Pakistan out for 378 in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Resuming their innings at 313 for five, Pakistan looked set for a big total as Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan picked up where they left off, extending their sixth-wicket stand beyond 150, the highest for Pakistan against South Africa at home.

Both batters appeared in full control before South Africa’s Muthusamy turned the tide. He first broke the partnership by dismissing Rizwan for a hard-fought 75 off 140 deliveries, which included two fours and two sixes.

The left-arm spinner struck again almost immediately, removing Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks to complete a well-deserved five-for.

Senuran Muthusamy continued to wreak havoc, bowling Shaheen Afridi for seven to register his sixth wicket, leaving Pakistan nine down.

The innings finally ended at 378 when off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Salman Ali Agha for a composed 93 off 145 balls, an innings decorated with five fours and three sixes.

Muthusamy finished with superb figures of 6-117 in 32 overs, while Subrayen chipped in with two wickets. Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer claimed one apiece.

Earlier on Day 1, Pakistan had recovered strongly from an early setback after Abdullah Shafique fell cheaply to Rabada for two.

Skipper Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq then steadied the innings with a 161-run partnership for the second wicket.

Imam, making his return to Test cricket after nearly two years, scored a fluent 93 off 153 balls, while Shan contributed 76 off 147, featuring nine boundaries and a six.

Babar Azam, who became the first Pakistani and eighth batter overall to cross 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, looked assured before being dismissed for 23 by Simon Harmer.

Saud Shakeel’s first-ball duck added to Pakistan’s woes, but Rizwan and Salman’s partnership ensured a respectable total, keeping the hosts competitive heading into South Africa’s first innings later in the day.