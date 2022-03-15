Horrific: Muzaffar, 10, brutally murdered for cutting kite

GUJRANWALA: In a terrorising incident that took place in Gujranwala, a 10-year-old boy was brutally tortured and killed by an acid attack for allegedly cutting the kite of the neighbours.

The slain boy was identified as 10-year-old Muzaffar. The murder suspects had thrown his body in Ratta Jhal Canal after brutally torturing and killing him by using concentrated acid.

Police said that the missing boy’s body was recovered from the canal yesterday.

According to Muzaffar’s family, the boy had cut the kite of the accused including Maaz and Hammad two days ago and then he had been tortured and killed by them.

Police said that the murder suspects including Maaz and Hammad were arrested and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the month, Punjab police had sent a recommendation for increasing punishments for kite-flying in the province with imprisonments of five years and a Rs2 million fine.

A handout sent from Punjab police to the provincial government had recommended increasing punishments for those involved in preparing kites and flying them.

It recommended that those involved in preparing thread and kites with prohibited material will be now be imprisoned for five years as compared to one year previously besides also getting a fine of Rs2 million, contrary to Rs500,000 previously.

