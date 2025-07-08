Children among 30 injured as school van plunges into ravine in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: A school van plunged into a ravine, leaving 30 people, including schoolchildren, injured near Chakhar in the Jhelum Valley, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hattian Bala for treatment.

The police officials stated, the condition of the van driver and two children remains critical, raising concerns about their recovery.

Earlier, at least six people dead, including five women, after a tourist vehicle plunged into the Neelum River.

According to Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Nadeem Janjua, the incident occurred in Neelum Valley’s Chilhana area where the vehicle fell into the river, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

The DC stated that a child remains missing following the incident, and authorities had launched a search operation to locate the missing individual.

The operation was hampered by the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine where the vehicle landed.

Deputy Commissioner Janjua noted that the difficult access to the site posed obstacles in recovering the bodies and assisting with the ongoing search for the missing child.

In a separate incident, at least three people dead, fours others sustained injuries as a jeep plunged into ravine in AJK’s Neelum valley.

As per details, the unfortunate incident occurred on Neelum valley-Babon road, whereas the injured and dead bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital.