Muzaffarabad remains on top with 27.38% positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: Muzaffarabad remains on top in Pakistan with the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio recorded during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Though the COVID positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad recorded a decline as compared to yesterday’s above 40 per cent but it was still stood at 27.38% as compared to other cities of the country.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Karachi reported a decline in the positivity ratio as it was recorded at 13.74pc.

Muzaffarabad reported the highest COVID positivity ratio in the country at 27.38 per cent, followed by 23.55 per cent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 17.71 per cent in Gilgit and 13.74 per cent in Karachi.

Hyderabad’s positivity ratio was recorded at 17.71 per cent, Islamabad reported 8.94pc, Rawalpindi, 8%, Lahore, 12.28 per cent and Quetta registered 9.83 per cent COVID-19 positivity ratio.

Furthermore, the sources said the national COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 9.95per cent during the last 24 hours. Sindh remained on top with 10.93 per cent positivity ratio, followed by Balochistan with 9.20 per cent, Punjab 8.04, GB, 8.60% and Islamabad 8.94 per cent.

COVID tally in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 6,377 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,121 samples were tested, out of which 6,377 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,448,640 with the addition of 6,377 new cases.

