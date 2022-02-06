Muzaffarabad reports maximum Covid Positivity Ratio of 27.33 pct

ISLAMABAD: Muzaffarabad remains on top in Pakistan with the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 27.33 percent recorded during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The COVID positivity ratio in Hyderabad stood at 20.78 percent and in Mirpur Azad Kashmir 20 percent.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Mardan reported 18.75 pct and Abbottabad 19.92 percent test positivity ratio.

Karachi reported the positivity ratio at 12.02pc, while Lahore’s positivity rate was 10.75 per cent in last 24 hours.

Islamabad reported 8.59pc, Sargodha 8.61 pct ratio of Covid positive cases, Rawalpindi, 5.03 per cent, Lahore, 10.99 per cent and Quetta registered 10.90 per cent COVID-19 positivity ratio, sources said.

The test positivity ratio in Gilgit was recorded 4.72, while 4.17 in Diamer, according to sources.

Moreover, Faisalabad 8.99 Bannu 6.94 pct positive cases, Gujrat 6.69 pct, Bahawalpur 4.36 pct and Multan 3.18 percent, positive cases.

In Bannu, test positivity ratio remained 4.89 percent, in Swabi 4.13 pct, while no Covid case reported at Skardu in GB region in last 24 hours.

