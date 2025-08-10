web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Five dead as vehicle carrying wedding guests plunges into ravine

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MUZAFFARABAD: In a horrific incident, a jeep carrying wedding guests fell into a ravine near the village of Apramirdaban Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident claimed the lives of five individuals, including three women and a child, while more than eight others sustained injuries.

The condition of six individuals, including the driver, is critical, and they have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a school van plunged into a ravine, leaving 30 people, including schoolchildren, injured near Chakhar in the Jhelum Valley.

According to police spokesperson, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hattian Bala for treatment.

Also read: Kaghan: Child miraculously survives, parents die as car plunges into ravine

The police officials stated, the condition of the van driver and two children remains critical, raising concerns about their recovery.

In a separate incident, four people, including a minor, lost their lives and two others were injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in a remote Sheerani area of Darazinda. According to locals, a family was returning from the popular tourist destination, Almar Kalan, when their car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a seven-year-old child. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical officials confirmed that they are in stable condition.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.