Five dead as vehicle carrying wedding guests plunges into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: In a horrific incident, a jeep carrying wedding guests fell into a ravine near the village of Apramirdaban Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident claimed the lives of five individuals, including three women and a child, while more than eight others sustained injuries.

The condition of six individuals, including the driver, is critical, and they have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a school van plunged into a ravine, leaving 30 people, including schoolchildren, injured near Chakhar in the Jhelum Valley.

According to police spokesperson, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hattian Bala for treatment.

The police officials stated, the condition of the van driver and two children remains critical, raising concerns about their recovery.

In a separate incident, four people, including a minor, lost their lives and two others were injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in a remote Sheerani area of Darazinda. According to locals, a family was returning from the popular tourist destination, Almar Kalan, when their car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a seven-year-old child. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical officials confirmed that they are in stable condition.