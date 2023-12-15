Muzaffargarh: Girl’s remains found after ‘cannibal’ reveals location

MUZAFFARGARH: Muzaffargarh police found a minor girl Hafsa’s remains and clothes after the ‘cannibal’ Bilal revealed the location before the investigators, ARY News reported on Friday.

Yesterday, the shocking details of the Muzaffargarh murders emerged as a ‘cannibal’ who killed children and ate their meat. After his arrest, Bilal had refused to cooperate with police in South Punjab.

The police arrested and interrogated suspect Bilal after the abduction of three children from Muzaffargarh’s Khan Garh area and their terrifying murders.

On the identification of the suspected cannibal, police recovered Hafsa’s remains and clothes.

DPO told the media that samples were being collected for the forensic examination from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). He said that the murderer will face strict penalties from the court.

After the recovery of three-year-old girl’s remains, police included murder sections in the case. The recovered boy revealed that his sister was slaughtered and her meat was distributed by Bilal.

The culprit brutally murdered two of three underage children by slaughtering them in a gruesome manner and eating them. At the same time, seven-year-old Ali Hassan was recovered by the police on information provided by the locals.

According to Ali Hassan, after slaughtering three-year-old Abdullah and one and half years old his sister Hafsa, the man cooked and ate their meat. The man also distributed the meat at a local dargah in Muzzaffargah.

Earlier, Muzaffargarh police had also recovered the remains of Abdullah and the knives from the field while continuing to search Hafsa.

Fayyaz, the father of deceased children has demanded strict action against the accused.