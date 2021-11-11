Muzaffargarh man uses fake nikahnamas to usurp properties

MUZAFFARGARH: A man who used fake nikahnamas to usurp properties in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh has been taken into custody on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting local police.

According to the police, a man named Musharraf Magsi, the head of a racket used to usurp properties through fake marriage certificates. The group used to register nikahnamas in NADRA and CNICs to claim properties.

In this context, two fake nikahnamas including one of a school teacher were registered with the NADRA to seize the properties.

After the revelations, the civil lines police have registered two cases, while the raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the racket.

In one such incident, Karachi police, earlier this year, had claimed to arrest gang allegedly involved in looting families of brides after marrying them and arrested five people who were part of the group.

According to police, the gang was arrested after their entire scheme got busted when the brother of the bride got suspicious after the groom’s family demanded Rs 50,000 for marriage preparation, two days after the Nikkah ceremony.

