Muzaffargarh murders: ‘PUBG addict’ brother confesses to killing sisters

MUZAFFARGARH: Muzaffargarh police said on Tuesday that one of the brothers confessed to murdering his three minor sisters during interrogation and the murderer is a ‘PUBG addict’, ARY News reported.

After an initial investigation, police arrested three brothers on charges of brutally murdering their three minor sisters in Muzaffargarh’s Thermal Colony.

During the interrogation, the brother confessed to killing his three minor sisters. He allegedly told the police that the family showed more love to his sisters instead of him.

Police told the media that the accused is seemingly suffering from inferiority complex. They added that police also recovered a murder weapon from the accused.

The investigation officer said that the accused is also an addict of the PUBG game, therefore, which motivated him to murder his sisters.

Earlier, major progress was made on the probe into three minor girls’ murder case in Muzaffargarh as the police arrested three real brothers of the slain girls. The slain girls were identified as Fatima, Arshia and Zehra.

The bodies of the minor girls aged from six years to 11 years were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation confirmed the arrests of the slain girls’ real brothers.

He added that a case was also registered at the City police station and the investigation is underway in different aspects.

It was learnt that forensic experts found blood stains on the nails of all three brothers. Police said suspicions about the brothers had increased when they tried to stop the police from entering the vacant quarters adjacent to their house.

Police investigators found that the door of the empty quarter can be opened from inside the victims’ house.

A neighbour told ARY News that some of the neighbours came to meet the missing girls’ father. “When the father asked someone to bring a fan from the quarter, bodies of the girls were found there.”

The slain girls were three sisters among seven siblings and one of their brothers is living in Karachi after marriage. The father of the slain girls was residing in Faisalabad due to his job.