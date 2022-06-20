Muzaffargarh woman sets husband on fire: police

ALI PUR: A woman reportedly set her husband on fire after spraying petrol on him over a domestic dispute in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh on Monday.

As per details, the shocking incident occurred in Muzaffargarh’s Ali Pur Tehsil, where a woman named Nasreen set her husband on fire over continued domestic issues.

According to police, Bilal was allegedly sent on fire by his wife Nasreen. He has been admitted to the hospital due to his burn injuries. The fire has affected the 60 pc body of Bilal, the doctors said.

The police after registering a case into the ruthless incident arrested two women including Bilal’s wife.

The investigation into the matter was underway to determine the cause behind the incident, the Setpur police said.

In a separate incident, a woman killed her husband after setting him on fire along with his friend in Pakpattan district of the Punjab province.

According to police, the woman initially served an intoxicant to her husband and his friend, making them unconscious.

“She then along with a male accomplice set both of them on fire,” they said adding that the husband died in the horrific act while another man sustained severe burn wounds and is currently admitted to a hospital.

