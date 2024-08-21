Mwasalat to introduce real-time passenger information on buses

Mwasalat, which has reshaped the public transportation landscape in Oman, is planning to introduce Real Time Passenger Information (RTPI) Systems in bus stations and bus stops across the Sultanate of Oman.

This initiative aims to enhance public transport services through innovative smart solutions. RTPI screens will be installed at selected bus stations and standalone bus stops in accordance with operational requirements and as specified in the tender documents.

The RTPI system will provide passengers with accurate and up-to-date information about bus arrival and departure times, leading to improved waiting time management and overall travel experience.

Mwasalat has also announced that it prioritizes bids from local and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that meet the qualifications outlined in the tender documents.

The Public Transport Company, Mwasalat, reported that its buses ferried 4,271,732 passengers in 2023, compared to more than three million passengers in 2022. Around 11,700 passengers traveled in these buses daily.

It added that 236,986 people used ferry services during the same period, compared to 221,000 in 2022. Around 650 passengers used ferries daily.

The cargo shipped through ferries is 23,000 tonnes while 61,000 vehicles were transported through ferries. The Omanisation percentage at the company is 95 and it may be noted that Omanis traveling in buses is 32.50 percent and 79.7 percent in ferries.

Female passengers constitute 13.05 percent of total travelers in buses and 21 percent in ferries.