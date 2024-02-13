MWM announces ‘unconditional’ support for PTI

KARACHI: The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has announced ‘unconditional’ support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and empowered Imran Khan to take any decision regarding the MWM, ARY News reported.

In a statement, MWM Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that MWM is Imran Khan’s ‘own’ party and he could take any decision that he thinks is in favour of the masses.

“We will accept any decision taken by Imran Khan unconditionally. From day one, our party tendered unconditional support to the PTI,” Allama Raja Nasir Abbas added.

He said that the PTI-MWM alliance will remain intact till the last drop of blood.

Separately, exclusively speaking at ARY News, MWM Vice Chairman Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi said his party unconditionally stands beside the Imran Khan-led party. “The MWM was in touch with the PTI since 2014 and both parties discussed several matters including seat adjustment,” he added.

He alleged that the mandate of the people was openly stolen in the election. “PTI bagged the highest number of votes and their mandate is being stolen in broad day light,” Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi.

He said that the PTI founder has a vision for the country. “Imran Khan is patriotic and delivered for the country in the past as well,” he added

The MWM vice chairman said that the entire government machinery was used to defeat PTI.

Earlier, the PTI has announced to form alliance with MWM in the centre and Punjab

PTI Spokesman Raoof Hasan in a presser said that the party founder directed to form alliance with the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in the centre and Punjab. “The PTI founder has also approved a proposal to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed candidates would not be able to get the reserved seats for women and minorities with their independent status.