My AI: Snap rolls out ChatGPT-like chatbot

Snap said on Monday it is rolling out ‘My AI’, an experimental chatbot feature running on OpenAI’s GPT technology for some users of its photo messaging app Snapchat.

“Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week,” Snap said in a statement.

Snap said that ‘My AI’ can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. You can also make it your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

As with all AI-powered chatbots, it is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.

All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.

Snap also advised Snapchat users to not to share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

