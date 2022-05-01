My life in under threat, they want to kill me, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Shaikh Rashid in a startling disclosure here said that his life was in danger, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference Rashid said,”these people want to kill me, they intending the mishap in Islamabad March.” “I was followed twice yesterday. I have filed an application Secretariat and Kohsar police stations,” he said.

“I have also given applications to the Army Chief, D.G. ISI and D.G. IB that seven people want to kill me”. “If any mishap happened, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sulaiman, Salman Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah will be responsible,” he said.

“I don’t fear and scare from jail, it is to me like the home of in laws.

He also disclosed that the government intends to arrest him before the long march. “Let them to arrest me and fulfill the desire of their heart, I don’t fear and scare from jail, it is to me like the home of inlaws” he said.

“I want to say the establishment to rein in Rana Sanaullah, he wants civil war in the country. If Imran Khan and me arrested the people will themselves march on Islamabad,” he added.

