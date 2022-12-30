Myanmar court finds Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption

A court in army-ruled Myanmar found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on Friday in all five counts of corruption, a source familiar with her trial said, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her.

In a court session held behind closed doors, Suu Kyi, 77, was sentenced to a combined seven years in prison for the offences, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

A military spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has also previously been ordered to serve a total of 26 years in prison after being found guilty of a wide range of offences, all of which she has denied.

Earlier, a court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Both had been charged with violating an official secrets act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and had pleaded not guilty. “Three years each, no hard labour,” said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Suu Kyi, Turnell, and several members of her economic team are among thousands arrested since the junta overthrew an elected government in a coup early last year, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

