Viral video: Mysterious object falls from sky in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: An unidentified object fell from the sky in Aliabad area of Jamshoro district on Thursday, creating fear among local residents, ARY News reported.

A video of something falling from the sky in Jamshoro has also left the locals bemused.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the police station to inform them of an unusual happening.

DC Jamshoro statement

In a statement issued on his official Twitter handle, deputy commissioner Jamshoro said that viral video pertains to routine mortar tracer round fired during Military Exercise at Kotri.

“No need to panic,” he added.

In a similar activity, a mysterious fireball with a long tail was seen passing through the night sky over Karachi and other parts of Sindh province in January this year.

Multiple eye-witnesses spotted the fireball, a particularly bright meteor, streaking across the sky shortly after 7 pm. The meteor was visible from many areas of the province including Karachi.

