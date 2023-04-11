‘Mystery animal’ leaves wildlife experts baffled

Wildlife officials and locals in the United States got surprised by the discovery of a “mystery animal” in Texas state.

Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park shared a picture of a weird-looking and not easily identifiable animal on its Facebook page.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature,” the post read. “Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? 🤔 Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat.

“We’ll keep you updated as we continue to investigate this mystery. Have you ever captured a mysterious animal on camera? Share your story in the comments, and let us know what you think this animal is! 📲🐾”

They added that it is likely to be an American Badger, which is not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumoured to not care very much.

“To clarify, this photo was taken by a park visitor and we do not have an exact location where this photo was taken, except it was indeed in the RGV. While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range,” it read.

