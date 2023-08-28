Mysuru: Mysterious deaths of family of four remind Burari incident

Another Burari-like incident was reported in Mysuru city of India’s Karnataka state in which a family of four killed themselves by suicide at their house.

A couple and their two daughters were found dead at a rented house under mysterious circumstances in Chamundipuram in Krishnaraja police station limits of Mysuru.

Their decomposed bodies were found at their house on Sunday.

While their elder daughter Chandrakala (17) was found hanging, parents Mahadevaswamy (48) and Anitha (35) and Dhanalakshmi (15) might have consumed poison, police said. A poison bottle was found near the bodies, Deccan Herald quoted the police commissioner.

Neighbours informed the police after a stench emanated from the house. It is suspected that all four might have died more than 48 hours ago.

Mahadevaswamy had a vegetable shop in the APMC yard at Bandipalya in Mysuru. They had shifted to the rented house two months ago.

The last message sent on Mahadevaswamy’s phone was on Thursday. No death note was found and the exact reason for the deaths was yet to be ascertained, police said. A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for autopsy. The Krishnaraja police have registered a case and are investigating.

Burari deaths

In 2018, some members of the family were found hanging from the ceiling’s ventilator. Shocked and scared, he ran away from the scene after which the word spread that a mass suicide had taken place.

The 11 deceased members of the family were identified as Narayani Devi (80), Lalit Bhatia (50), Savita (48), Tina (42), Pratibha Bhatia (57), Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15).

It was breaking news for all the channels of the country and thousands of people used to come to the scene whether to gawp or record the scene.

The police arrived on the scene and sealed the area to launch an investigation. They found cotton it the ears and noticed all of them were blindfolded and their mouths were taped.

They found Devi lying dead beside her bed.

The police first thought it to be a murder case but the theory was ruled out as there were no traces of forced entry or the victims being poisoned. However, the remaining family members were still adamant about it being investigated as a murder.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths comes with interviews from the deceased family members’ relatives, friends and residents of the area. It was mentioned that no one would call it a mass suicide as they were living happily and their business was thriving as well.

It was mentioned that younger family members were well educated while Priyanka had got engaged as was to tie the knot two weeks later.

The investigators then came across a series of 11 diaries that were written over the course of a decade. The last pages were about the suicide plan, the entire detail and step by step guide as to how it will take place.