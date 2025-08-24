N. Korea test-fires two air defence missiles: KCNA

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of two “new” air defence missiles, state media said Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions at the border.

The test-firing, which took place Saturday, showed that the two “improved” missile weapon systems had “superior combat capability”, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report did not explain the new missiles in any detail, only that their “operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology”. It also did not say where the test had been carried out.

“The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets,” KCNA said.

On the same day, Kim also communicated an “important task” for the defence science sector to carry out before a key party meeting, the report said.

South Korea’s military said Saturday it had fired warning shots at several North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the heavily militarised border separating the two countries on Tuesday.

UN Command put the number of North Korean troops that crossed the border at 30, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

Pyongyang’s state media quoted Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol as saying the incident was a “premeditated and deliberate provocation”.

“This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area where a huge number of forces are stationing in confrontation with each other to the uncontrollable phase,” Ko said.

South Korea’s new leader Lee Jae Myung has sought warmer ties with the nuclear-armed North and vowed to build “military trust”, but Pyongyang has said it has no interest in improving relations with Seoul.

The missile tests also come as the South and the United States conduct extensive joint military drills.