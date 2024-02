The unofficial result of NA-10 Buner revealed that the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Abdul Rauf secured a lead with 27,000 votes against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The ANP) candidate Abdul Rauf has a lead of 17,000 votes against PTI-backed independent candidate Gohar Ali Khan, who managed to get 10,000 votes from NA-10 Buner.

