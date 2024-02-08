NA-100: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 57 polling stations of NA-100 Faisalabad revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Dr. Nisar Jutt secured a lead with 21,983 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Dr. Nisar Jutt has a lead of 6,812 votes against PML-N candidate Rana Sanaullah, who managed to get 15,171 votes.

